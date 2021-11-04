‘It’s not over’: Mother believes another person was involved, after son was shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Metro Police arrested Ralph Nevels Jr. and charged him with criminal homicide for a shooting that killed Miguel Ontiveros. Now, Ontiveros’ mother believes there is more to the investigation.

“I was just screaming and yelling Trey’s name. I just knew it was about him,” remembered Juginda Morris, thinking back to the day police came knocking on her door, notifying her that her son had been shot.

On October 22, witnesses reported that Ontiveros was racing a pickup truck on Charlotte Avenue when someone in the truck opened fire on the Hyundai Sonata, Ontiveros was driving. Since then, Morris says every day is a constant struggle.

“Trey was so loved by everybody, he was such a good kid. Everybody loved him, he was so filled with laughter,” said Morris. “I feel lost, it’s hard, really hard.”

PIctured: Miguel Ontiveros, 23.

After Ontiveros was shot, he wrecked his car. The driver of the truck then also crashed, before fleeing toward I-40. The truck was located abandoned a short time later on the should of I-40 east.

Nevels, 24, was found at an Mt. Juliet motel, where he was taken into custody.

“I cried about it, I was happy about it, but I don’t think it’s over with,” said Morris.

Morris told News 2, she believes the case is not over with Nevel’s arrest. She believes someone else was involved in the shooting and is now hoping more information will come out once the case goes to trial.

“It’s not over, I feel like there’s another arrest that needs to be made,” said Morris. “They murdered another human being, and I say they because there are two people involved. You know who you are, and you need to come forward.”

News 2 reached out to Metro Police and asked if the department was looking into another suspect. We were told, “not at present.”