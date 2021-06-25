‘It’s not fair’: Franklin mother still looking for answers in son’s murder case one year later

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WKRN) — Almost one year after someone gunned down Jamarcus Esmon, there is still a memorial in the place where he died. But his family is still searching for answers.

On Friday, Franklin Police returned to Edgewood Boulevard 363 days after working the city’s only unsolved homicide of 2020. They hung flyers and asked neighbors if they remembered anything from June 27, 2020. That’s the night someone shot 26-year-old Esmon multiple times and ran away.

Esmon’s mother, Denise Floyd, calls the loss devastating. He leaves behind a young daughter, nieces, and dozens of other family members and friends.

“That was my baby. That was my only son,” Floyd said. “He was just a fun-loving person. Helpful. Always wanting to give and help somebody.”

Lt. Charles Warner with Franklin Police says they’ve followed some tips over the last year, but he thinks that some people are nervous to come forward with information.

“There are people in this community who know something. There is someone in one of these homes that pulled their curtain open and saw something,” Lt. Warner said.

“Everybody that know something that’s keeping something, they’re cowards. They’re cowards!” Floyd said.

Lt. Warner wouldn’t elaborate on whether or not they’ve identified any suspects or persons of interest, but he says they’re committed to bringing closure to Esmon’s family.

“Nothing that we’re doing will bring him back. But we want closure for the family and the person who is responsible for his murder. They need to see justice as well and it’s our job to make sure that they do,” Lt. Warner said.

“A lot of people loved Jamarcus and it’s not fair,” Floyd said.

There is now a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Esmon’s case. Franklin Police Department says that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee contributed $10,000 to that total.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.