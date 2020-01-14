A dog dressed as Yoda from “Star Wars” won the cosplay costume contest award at Doggy Con in Woodruff Park, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Atlanta. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up like a fictional character. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve been wanting to doll up your pet — Tuesday is the perfect opportunity — it’s National Dress Your Pet Day!

Maybe you want to match outfits with your furry friend, give it a bejeweled collar, or a funny costume — go crazy!

The day was founded in 2009 by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behaviorist Colleen Paige — as a bonding opportunity.

But remember not to make your furry friend miserable.

If they hate dressing up, let them sit this one out.

And just like people — pets want a comfortable outfit that fits —

Avoid clothes that restrict movement or can be a choking hazard.