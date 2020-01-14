NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve been wanting to doll up your pet — Tuesday is the perfect opportunity — it’s National Dress Your Pet Day!
Maybe you want to match outfits with your furry friend, give it a bejeweled collar, or a funny costume — go crazy!
The day was founded in 2009 by celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal behaviorist Colleen Paige — as a bonding opportunity.
But remember not to make your furry friend miserable.
If they hate dressing up, let them sit this one out.
And just like people — pets want a comfortable outfit that fits —
Avoid clothes that restrict movement or can be a choking hazard.