‘It’s gotta stop!’: Sheriff wants ‘severe penalties’ for looters targeting Waverly flood victims

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looters are targeting Waverly residents impacted by this weekend’s catastrophic flooding, stealing catalytic converters, furniture and other belongings, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2 that he had a chance to speak with residents during the clean-up and recovery efforts earlier in the day.

“They’re stealing us blind, they’re robbing us blind,” the sheriff said he was told. “They’re taking catalytic converters off our cars. They’re coming for our furniture.”

Sheriff Davis said law enforcement will “tighten up security” around the area to prevent looting and other thefts from flood victims.

“It’s gotta stop,” he explained.

Davis said he will go to the District Attorney’s Office to ask for the most “severe penalties” for the looters.

“There’s no sense in that, not in this situation” the sheriff said. “This is not a time, a place for it… not here, not now.”

At least 18 people were killed in Humphreys County Saturday morning, as a result of flash flooding that emergency officials said also destroyed more than 270 homes.