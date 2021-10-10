‘It’s been complete chaos’: Passengers react to Southwest cancellations at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a thousand Southwest flights cancelled nationwide led to even greater headaches at Nashville International Airport over the weekend.

BNA was already expecting a travel weekend following traffic from Saturday’s Rolling Stones concert, paired with fall break.

On Sunday, at least 22 flights arriving and departing the airport were impacted by Southwest Airlines cancelations. Neither Southwest or BNA had a total number of flights impacted at BNA.

“It’s been complete chaos,” said John Cavallone, who was trying to fly home to Chicago.

Southwest told News 2 in a statement they began canceling flights Friday because of weather conditions in Florida and air traffic control issues in the same region. News 2 asked if the cancelations were related to a staff strike or vacation requirements for employees. They told News 2 that was not the cause.

“No, this was not a result of an Employee demonstration. Bad weather and ATC issues in Florida on Friday night created significant flight disruptions throughout our network and it’s taking us the weekend to recover with the high number of displaced Crews and aircraft,” Southwest told News 2 in a Statement.

Cavallone said his 3 p.m. flight Sunday was rebooked to 9 p.m. Others told News 2 they weren’t able to rebook the same day and had to get home for work Monday. Cavallone said he heard similar stories from fellow passengers.

“If you’re working, no it doesn’t cut it. Kids [have to] go back to school, that doesn’t cut it,” Cavallone said. “There’s a reason why we chose Sunday to go back.”

Carly Wilson and Hope Lyon are teachers from Houston who were visiting Nashville for fall break. They told News 2 they were unable to wait after their Saturday night flight was canceled and rebooked for Wednesday. Thankfully, they were able to find a rental car and stay with a friend Saturday night.

“We were lucky we got that reservation, but if we didn’t get that car and if we didn’t happen to know somebody that lived in Nashville, I don’t know what we would have done because I was also told I could not stay in the airport overnight,” Wilson said.

Lyon said they tried to find a flight home on another airline, but tickets were two expensive. They also reported Southwest did not have hotel vouchers for them to stay overnight. Southwest did not address the hotel vouchers when News 2 reached out for a statement.

“Now we’ve spent the additional money on the rental car, we’re spending gas, out time and things like that,” Lyon said. “I think they have an opportunity for growth in customer care in that regard, especially when it comes to reimbursing those additional travel costs that are a repercussion of this.”

After visiting her son in Murfreesboro, Shelley Dominguez got to the airport at 5 a.m. and was still waiting for her rebooked flight after 5 p.m. Sunday.

“Got here at 5 o’clock this morning, spent three hours in line just to get up to the ticket counter. Spent another hour trying to rebook my flight,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez’s rebooked flight was set to land in California after midnight. She said her connecting flight in Denver had been delayed and she hoped she would arrive home in time to get to work.

“I mean I have to go home to work. I have a dog at home, I have my boyfriend at home, and I have a cat at home, and I have a job I have to be at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Dominguez said.