‘It’s bad’: Neighbors of Williamson County teacher arrested for child exploitation concerned for safety

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Scared and concerned. That’s how neighbors of a teacher who now faces serious charges for crimes against children describe their feelings after his arrest.

“It’s bad,” said a neighbor who did not want to release his identity. “I have a niece and nephew going to school around here.”

Alfred Amore, 54, lives a few doors down from him. According to Williamson County investigators, the former Bethesda Elementary School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for having images of apparent child sexual abuse on his electronic devices. Williamson County school officials put him on suspension after learning of the investigation.

“It’s very unsettling knowing that’s he’s a teacher,” said another neighbor who also did not want to release her identity. “He’s in a role where he interacts with children, and so you know the children at school he was interacting with. Did anything happen between the children? That’s a very scary thought.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the victims involved in this case appear to be toddlers. However, there is no evidence that Amore physically abused any students within the district.

“That’s just scary… as a parent,” the neighbor said. “It makes me wonder, when he gets out, will they notify the people that live in his area because? Is he going to get to come back home here? That’s scary for me.”

Amore is also facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.