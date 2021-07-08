‘It’s actually heartbreaking’: Family of Clarksville man speaks after standoff ends in suicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville neighborhood evacuated for much of the day as a standoff with police over a barricaded subject comes to a tragic end.

Now an active death investigation is underway following an apparent suicide, according to Clarksville police.

After a nearly six-hour standoff, Clarksville Police say they found 23-year-old Dorris Acree deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News that’s left his family devastated. His mom was also among those on the other side of the evacuated neighborhood when she heard his last moments end in gun fire.

“It’s actually heartbreaking. He’s been through a lot. He just had a baby, you know he was trying to get things together,” Acree’s aunt Martika Howard told News 2.

Family members are upset they couldn’t identify the body before he was transported.

“His mom is having a breakdown because she doesn’t even know if that’s her son,” explained Howard.

Officers with Special Operations and the Tactical Unit attempted to serve a narcotics search warrant on Acree who was out on bond for a 2019 homicide.

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, Acree was one of five men indicted and charged with the homicide of a 32-year-old man and the attempted murder of a 29-year-old man in Clarksville.

The family saying Acree, who went by “DJ,” was trying to move on from the past and straighten up his life.

“He was always a good kid; he just fell in with the wrong crowd at the wrong time. He tried to get away from all that. That’s why he was here housesitting for his sister. He has a new girlfriend, helping take care of her baby, and he has another baby, so that’s proof right there he was trying to change things around,” she said.

Acree was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office. Clarksville police say his death is being investigated as a homicide as all death investigations are.