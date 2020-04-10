It will be strawberry pickin’ time soon, but COVID-19 is causing some farms to make adjustments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.(WKRN) – It’s almost strawberry time here in Middle Tennessee. Farmers say they are about two weeks away from having fresh strawberries ready for harvest.

Although strawberry farmers are covering up their crops because of the possibility of frost tonight, some say that’s the least of their worries.

Some are concerned about COVID-19, and how that will affect the way they get their strawberries to their customers in a safe manner.

The popular tradition of picking your own berries is a concern at farms that usually draw large crowds during the harvest season, like Batey Farms in Murfreesboro.

“The strawberries, the very popular “you pick” strawberries that we do here in Murfreesboro, and how we’re going to handle those this year is a real concern,” Brandon Whitt from Batey Farms explained.

“Primarily a concern for how we are going to keep our employees safe and how we are going to keep our customers safe. And at the same time, how are we going to blend those two things together and make sure our customers are going to get these strawberries that are going to be ripe in about two weeks”.

“I’ve been in talks with the Department of Agriculture and other farmers, and making sure that we’re looking at the most up to date guidelines that we can have to make sure that our customers get a safe product”.

Whitt went on to explain the change they will make for this year:

“So right now on our farm, what we are planning to do is to do all pre-picked berries, where we will keep our employees at distance. They will be properly covered in there PPE gear to be able to pick those berries. And then we’ll actually set up and do a drive-through service here at the farm, where people will be able to purchase those berries”.

“It will be more a hands-off experience instead of a you-pick experience. But we do have a tremendous crop coming on. We’ve got a lot of green berries coming on here in about two weeks. Those berries have no idea that there’s a pandemic out there. So we’re going to carry on and pick that crop diligently and safely as we can and transfer them to our consumers and neighbors and friends and neighbors who rely on these every spring”.

“The thing that we keep stressing here is that we do a you-pick so we provide an opportunity and experience to get families out to engage them in agriculture to see how things grow. And we’re still going to do that to the best of our ability”.

“We’re going to be doing some cross-promotional things through some virtual experiences also, asking our customers to engage with us, to share ideas, to send us family pictures of what they do with the strawberries and how they enjoy them as family, and create more of a community experience as to an individual picking experience this year”.

Whitt said that other farms may have different policies, so call ahead.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE