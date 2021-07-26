‘It was very frightening’: Murfreesboro community shaken after plane crashes near busy roadway

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Murfreesboro community recalls the terrifying moments after a pilot crashed near a busy roadway Monday morning.

The pilot is recovering from his injuries as eyewitnesses are still in shock.

“Planes go over all the time. I’ve often had that thought, what if,” explained Yvonne Ward.

Her concern became a reality Monday morning just before 9 a.m.

“I was doing some work in the den and I thought I heard something falling and then all of a sudden a major noise,” she said.

The noise that woke her grandson turned out to be a Cessna single-engine plane. The plane struck power lines in Ward’s backyard before witnesses said it nearly took a nosedive and crashed across the way on De Jarnette Lane.

“It was very frightening.”

However, it could have been worse. Ward said she is thankful no one else was injured off the often busy roadway. Crews closed a portion of the road for about an hour and a half as they worked the crash.

The pilot was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. Police said he was alert and talking.

The crashed plane is now at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport where the director tells News 2 the pilot keeps his private plane.

The FAA hasn’t released a cause of the crash. This is the second-place crash in Rutherford County in just two months.