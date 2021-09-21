‘It was shocking, it was terrifying’; robbery victims mount up across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A spike in robberies across Middle Tennessee has the number of personal victims adding up.

The latest two victims were robbed by three young men while walking down Lyle Avenue in Midtown Monday night.

From Midtown to East Nashville and South Nashville, personal robberies are up over the last eight weeks compared to this time last year.

There are 94 victims so far this month across the area, according to Metro police data. South Nashville leads the way with 30, while East Nashville and Hermitage have each had 14 robbery victims.

News 2 spoke to one of the victims in East Nashville who says she’s traumatized from the incident.

“It was shocking, it was terrifying,” the victim who only wants to go by Natalie for safety concerns told News 2.

It was around 7:45 p.m. September 7 at 1041 flats condominiums on East Trinity Lane when she was robbed.

“It happened right under a light of the parking lot, like it’s a well lit parking lot of a nice new building and there’s cameras.”

The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified for safety purposes, had just parked when she says a young teen jumped out of a car and in a matter of seconds a gun was pointed at her head.

“I thought it was a joke, my initial reaction was just a kid goofing around and then I saw the gun and he said give me your money, give me your purse. I was just afraid he was going to shoot me so I just handed him everything,” she said.

The victim says Metro police tracked the suspects through her cell phone. She said they’ve tied a man to the robbery that was caught on surveillance video using Natalie’s credit cards.

“I think that was the driver. I do not think that was the kid who approached me with the gun,” she said.

Police are looking to identify the gunman as well. They say the two suspects were in a stolen car.

As the investigation continues, the incident changed Natalie’s life.

“I haven’t been able to go back there and really go out at night at all so it’s definitely effecting my life, but at the same time it’s so sad that he’s just a kid resorting to that.”

Metro police tell News 2 a 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested on September 17 for robbery and aggravated assault charges related to a different incident, but that he is a person of interest in Natalie’s case.

The department added that they do have an initiative focusing on robbery cases, admitting they are of concern.