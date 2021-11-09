‘It hurts us’: Neighbors concerned over plans to build nearly 200 homes in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in Rutherford County are concerned as developers have their eyes on a property where they want to build nearly 200 homes.

The 78-acre property is just outside the city limits in the Lascasses area off of Compton Road.

“It’s going to impact that Emery neighborhood horribly,” Terry Cunningham explained.

The Cunninghams have lived on their dead-end road in the quiet neighboring Lakebrook subdivision for 25 years.

“We love it because the crime rate is low, we love this neighborhood because of the friendliness of everybody in the neighborhood,” said Melvin Cunningham.

The retired couple fears the elements that they love about their home will soon be ripped away.

“They are wanting to bring in a lot of houses,” said Melvin.

Middle Tennessee Developers LLC who represents SEC, Inc has submitted to amend the current planned residential district zoning for the property.

“I live on one of the streets that they are going to open up into this new subdivision, I don’t want that,” said Terry.

They say the residential development would consist of 177 homes intertwined within a number of already established neighborhoods.

“It’s not only going to affect us, but the neighborhood behind us, Emery Road, it’s going to affect a lot of people in our area,” said Terry.

They said the development will bring about construction, followed by an influx of people causing a traffic headache.

“What kind of benefits is this going to be for our neighborhood? It hurts us.”

The Cunninghams are also concerned about the development lowering their property value, causing an increase in crime and the impact it will have on wildlife. Other neighbors have expressed concerns about possible flooding with a septic field in the plans.

News 2 reached out to Middle Tennessee Developers LLC for comment but have yet to hear back.

The first neighborhood meeting is being held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Family Worship Center. The request will then go before the planning commission for review.