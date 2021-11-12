‘It happened so quick’: South Nashville victim shaken as man’s crime spree caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly a dozen crimes in a matter of hours came at the hands of one man, according to police.

Jesse Rucker, 32, is tied to five carjackings, three business robberies and an aggravated assault out of South Nashville Thursday, according to police.

A jewelry store, a Colombian restaurant and a Metro PCS phone store are among the businesses robbed, each catching the suspect on video.

The robber is seen busting the glass jewelry case open and snatching several pieces of fine jewelry at Dubai Jewelry Thursday afternoon.

Just minutes earlier, he hit Metro PCS about a mile down Nolensville Pike.

“I’m just still in shock, disbelief,” Antresia Smith told News 2.

She was working in the store when the robber came through the front door, but she didn’t take his commands seriously.

“He bust through the door and he was like ‘I’m fixin’ to rob y’all.’ I was like ‘Get out of here, like get out of my store with the B.S. Get out of here,'” she explained.

Reality set in, she says, when he pulled out a gun and cocked it.

“He pulled it out, cocked it back and then he says ‘You think this is a game?’ You think it’s a game. I’m not playin’; I’m not playin’,'” Smith said.

He was like ‘I want all iPhones. You go to the back; you be still.’ When he cocked it I heard that bullet go through the chamber and I was like, oh yeah he’s for real like go get the phones, go get the phones.”

She said the most bizarre part was that he then threw money on the ground.

“He walked toward me with the gun and he was like ‘I’ll pay you though. I’ll pay you.’ He threw like $35 down, got the cases, got the phones and left,” she said.

That’s when he made his way to the jewelry store. Video footage inside the store shows the robber trapped inside with the door locked. He then pulled out his gun and tried to jump the jewelry cases but failed, before realizing that he can let himself out of the store with the lock button beside the door.

Less than an hour later, police say Rucker carjacked a family at gunpoint near Nashboro Village. Police caught up with him in South Nashville leading to a chase with speeds reaching up to 100 miles per hour to Wilson County.

Police say Rucker crashed on I-40 and ran, jumping the median before surrendering to police. He is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.