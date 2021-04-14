‘It had a piece of my face in his mouth’: Hickman County man gets 43 stitches after dog attack

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hickman County man is recovering both physically and mentally after being attacked by three dogs on Easter Sunday.

According to the report from the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Macey Steele is charged with dogs at large after her dogs attacked a man on April 4, 2021.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Old Bon Aqua Road in Hickman County.

Kenny Ingram, his girlfriend Ashley Hale, and their six-year-old daughter were heading to Easter Sunday dinner. They never made it. They told News 2 two toddlers were playing in the middle of the road with no parents in sight.

They decided to step in and help get the children to safety.

“It’s a one-year-old and a two-year-old. He looked over and she had an Easter basket over her head playing in the trash. He didn’t see the dogs,” explained Hale.

That’s when the unexpected happened.

“He came to get me so maybe I could get the mother and be like ‘hey, your kids are in the road. Bad idea.’ We couldn’t get her up. We called, we yelled and we hollered. Next thing we see is three pit bulls surrounding these kids. I guessed they belonged to them. Kenny bent down and asked ‘where is your mommy little girl?’ And out of nowhere, two pit bulls came at him. One got his left leg, the other got his right leg, and the third came out of nowhere and it went for his throat. He ducked and it got the entire left side of his face,” explained Hale.

Hale jumped into action to save the man she loves.

“I am not going to let a human die because of a dog. I found a piece of fence, and I stuck it in between him and them three. I didn’t think they were going to turn on me. He took off running, screaming that they ate his face off. Kimmy, my little six-year-old, was watching this with our buddy Andrew, who put her inside a car,” said Hale.

Hale ran for her life. She jumped a neighbor’s fence and hid in a chicken coop.

“If I didn’t make it over the fence, I just knew I was dead. I knew it,” said Hale.

News 2 spoke with Kenny Ingram about the terrifying experience.

“I thought they had bit my nose off, because it had a piece of my face in his mouth. I didn’t see it until I got in the ambulance, and the lady took a picture of me and turned the camera around and said ‘calm down this is what you look like we need to help you,'” explained Ingram.

Ingram was rushed to Vanderbilt Trauma Center for treatment.

“Nine hours of them on my face and putting the stitches in my eye. Stuff like that is what I remember. They didn’t put me to sleep, they could not. It seems like it took them forever to put me back together,” Ingram recalled.

Ingram will undergo plastic surgery Thursday.

“He’s been through more than any man should. He’s now got 43 stitches in his face and the dogs are still there. It could have been a child,” said Hale.

Ingram and Hale reported the incident to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office said the owner of the dog will be served a dog destruction order if they do not show up to contest the petition in court later this month.

Ingram and Hale both told News 2 they just want peace.

“Easter Sunday, the most beautiful day of the year. We were going to enjoy it with our family and our daughter. It was exciting. It was a happy moment that was ripped from our life. It makes me feel sad,” said Hale.

The report from the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office states Steele, the owner of the dogs, has other charges that are currently pending.

According to the report, Steele told deputies she had no one at home to watch her children. Steele also told deputies one of her children had learned how to open the front door of her residence, and said the dogs had escaped the house because the door was open.

Deputies then asked Steele which dog had bitten Ingram, and were advised it was her black and white female pit bull. Steele advised the reason the dog bit Ingram was because she doesn’t like men. Steele told deputies all of her dogs are up to date on shots.