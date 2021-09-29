‘It feels like no one is listening’: Woman pleads for answers as sister, nieces remain missing

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been 17 long years since 21-year-old Jennifer Wix and her 2-year-old daughter Adrianna were last seen in Cross Plains, Tennessee in March of 2004.

All these years later there are still no answers, but now family tell us there’s a new connection and renewed search.

“It’s not top of mind for a lot of people anymore, but it’s top of mind for us,” Casey Robinson said, who was 15 at the time of her sister and nieces disappearance. “I cant stop thinking about it because they’re gone. Someone took them. Someone did something to them.”

Wix and her daughter were last heard from on March 25, 2004. We’re told they were living at the home of “Joey” Benton, Wix’s boyfriend at the time in the Owens Chapel community. According to Robertson County Deputies, Benton told officers that he dropped the two off at a gas station in Cross Plains and then saw them get into a white car.

He claims he saw Wix the next day at his house without her daughter. They had a conversation and she left in the same white car and nobody ever saw or heard from her again.

“It was treated as a runaway case, then turned into missing persons. When nobody heard from her the case later turned into a homicide case,” Robinson said.

Deputies say they have never been able to confirm Benton’s statement, who remains a person of interest to this day.

“It has ruined that family’s life. I mean, I wish I had it in my heart to feel bad about it but I don’t,” Robinson said. “That’s what happens to people that are guilty.”

Since the two went missing, family and friends have worked to keep Wix and her daughter in the forefront of investigators’ minds. They’ve had little luck, until recently.

“We recently connected with some of her boyfriend’s family members which we haven’t talked to them in years,” Robinson said, adding it has prompted an ongoing search of the property where Wix was last seen.

Robinson says there’s new information that she can’t discuss.

“After 17 years, these type of cases…they seem to get forgotten and I understand that there are more time sensitive cases right now. I understand, but what I’m asking is that you don’t forget them because something did happen to them in that town, at that home, with that family.”

Robinson is hoping an investigative podcast picks up her sister’s story. She is hosting an online event on Tuesday, November 9 to help spread awareness about the case.

If you would like to sign up for that event, click here.

Robinson says there is now a $25,000 reward offered in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Callers remain anonymous.