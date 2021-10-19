‘It ended up the way we feared’: Brother reacts after Perry County woman’s remains identified

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday night, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the human remains found along the Tennessee River bank on Sunday belonged to Roseanna Zadakaus.

The 77-year-old woman went missing at the end of March, and neighbors and police searched for weeks but found nothing.

The state medical examiner used dental records to confirm the remains belong to Zadakaus. Her brother, Tom Josef, spoke with News 2 about the devastating loss.

“I’m really glad there’s some closure here,” Josef said. “You know that it’s coming, but when it finally hits you, you go, ‘it really happened?’ It is a shock. It definitely is a shock. No question about it.”

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems says this is still classified as a death investigation, but they haven’t ruled out homicide. He says some things in her house “didn’t add up” when investigators searched it.

“The big mystery now is the purse. The purse is non-existent and that’s a big mystery. How did she get drug out of her front door? And why was her purse not there anymore? It’s really weird,” Josef said.

Josef says when law enforcement originally searched his sister’s home they found her front door open, her TV on, her bed unmade and her purse and keys missing.

Investigators found the keys to Zadakaus’ car near her remains over the weekend, but how she got there remains a mystery.

“Hopefully there’s going to be more to come soon on why she disappeared and how she ended up where she was,” Josef said.

Josef says there’s still a $10,000 reward for information in his sister’s case. If you know anything about what happened to Zadakaus, call the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 295-0303.