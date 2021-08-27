‘It doesn’t make sense’, Clarksville family remembers 7-year-old killed in car crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a car crash after one of the passengers died. Almost a week after the incident, the family told News 2, the victim was just 7-years-old.

“It’s like when you see the person the day before, and then the next day you wake up, that person’s not even here anymore, it doesn’t make sense,” said Derrious Brown.

For Brown, his “person” was his 7-year-old niece, Laylah Winton, “Losing Laylah is close enough to me losing my child.”

Police were called to the scene on McClardy Rd on Saturday, August 21, after a car crash with reported serious injuries. The crash is under investigation. Police say all of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. Brown told News 2, the driver was 13-years-old.

“By the time he got to that curve, that was it, and they just kept going,” Brown explained, describing the car, “It was on a tree, it was on its side, on a tree.”

Brown explained Laylah and her little sister were in the backseat of the car listening to music when the 13-year-old took off in the vehicle and lost control. The car flipped over multiple times, according to Brown.

The joyful and loving girl is described as being a princess in her own right, who loved to dance. The family organized a car wash fundraiser at “DJ’s All in One Upholstery” in Clarksville, to help with the funeral costs. The event will take place on August 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The family has also organized a GoFundMe page for those who are not able to attend the fundraising event.