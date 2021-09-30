‘It definitely shakes your sense of security’: Woman robbed, carjacked at The Shay apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for a man that carjacked and assaulted a young woman in a parking garage.

It happened at The Shay apartments of Charlotte Avenue around 8:30 Tuesday night. Metro Police say a man approached a female resident on the fourth floor of the parking garage with a gun. He took her purse, punched her in the face and then left in her black Lexus.

Claudia Coco lives at The Shay and says when she came home Tuesday night she saw five police cars and detectives in the garage.

“That sense of complacency, that sense of security that you get from living on a higher level, just went out the window,” Coco said. “I’ve never felt unsafe. Now it’s like, I do feel unsafe!”

According to the latest Metro Police Department crime stats, this is one of many recent robberies across Nashville. Over the last eight weeks, robberies have increased 23.7%. Most occurred in the East precinct.

News 2 reached out to The Shay for comment but was directed to their corporate office who did not return the call Thursday. The apartment complex did send an email to residents saying they were hiring a security guard to monitor the parking garage.

Coco says whether it’s a taser, pepper spray or even a firearm, she’s a big advocate for self-defense and wants others to be prepared as these crimes continue happening across Music City.

“If I had been at home 30 minutes earlier, that very easily could’ve been me. I hope to God whoever this happened to is totally okay, but it definitely shakes your sense of security and wakes you up and makes you say you know what I need to be more aware of my surroundings. I need to be more aware of what’s going on around me,” Coco said.

If you know anything about what happened at The Shay, call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.