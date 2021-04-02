‘It broke my heart’: Mt. Juliet community comes together to clean up flooded little league fields

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mounds of dirt, muddy fields, and mangled fences. That’s just some of the visible damage at the Mt. Juliet little league park on Lebanon Road.

Last weekend’s storms caused massive flooding that ruined 13 fields at the park. On Friday, dozens of volunteers came out for a community clean-up, including Mt. Juliet High School football players, little leaguers, and their families.

Mark Pack coaches his son Noah’s baseball team. The father-son duo helped rake leaves, roll fencing, and reflect on their time in the diamond.

“Honestly I drove through here yesterday and it broke my heart,” Pack said. “Just seeing the destruction and knowing that there’s probably kids out there whose hearts are just broken, we wanted to fix that!”

Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor and ballpark board member, Ray Justice, says he wants to have kids back on the mound in 14 days, even if the park doesn’t look perfect.

There’s a lot of clean up left and Justice says it can only be conquered by the help of the community.

“We’ve had people come out of the woodwork and of course we’re going to be doing this for a while until we get it fixed,” Justice said.

Justice says the flood caused roughly $250,000 worth of damage to the park. If you’d like to donate to the league’s Go Fund Me, click here.

If you’d like to donate your time, you can help clean up on the following dates:

Friday, April 2nd – 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 3rd – 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 10th – 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM