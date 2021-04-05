‘Isolated error’ in vaccine scheduling caused canceled appointments in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After looking forward to getting her second Pfizer vaccine today, Kim Parry said she was notified that her appointment was canceled and rescheduled for next week.

“Just out of the blue I had no idea what was going on or why,” Parry said.

After calling the Tennessee Department of Health to find answers, Parry said an explanation was not provided.

TDH told News 2 there was an isolated scheduling error that was corrected in Montgomery County.

“Individuals who were mistakenly scheduled for an appointment outside of operating hours for today were rescheduled for April 12,” the statement said.

“But in the meantime, we had taken off work for the afternoon and you know just planned our schedule,” Parry said.

Parry also worried that the delay would disrupt the efficacy of the vaccine.

“It’s just frustrating because we’re trying to do what we’re hearing we’re supposed to be doing. And then these things are happening when we’ve arranged schedules and we’re trying to do the right thing,” Parry said.

Doctors say there is a six-week window for people to get their second dose. And if they choose not to get their second dose there is only around 80% efficacy against COVID-19.

The state department of health said the Montgomery County Health Department is offering early and late appointments to correct the error and accommodate people’s schedules.