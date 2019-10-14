Is there a link between hot summers and cold snowy winters in Middle Tennessee?

MIDDLE Tenn. (WKRN) – The summer heat didn’t come to an end until recently here in Middle Tennessee.

This year we broke the record for the most 90 degree days in a calendar year in Nashville.

The question has recently been asked by many is, does the hot summer mean that winter will be cold and snowy? The answer to this question is that there is no correlation between a hot summer and a cold and snowy winter.

We spoke to Sam Shamburger, Lead Forecaster at the National Weather Service in Nashville about past hot summers and how the following winters shaped up.

Last year we had the 10th warmest summer on record in Nashville, but as you remember we only had a half-inch of snow last winter, much less than usual! The snowiest winter in Nashville was the winter of 1959-1960 when 38.5″ of snow fell. The preceding summer, however, was very mild!

The overall hottest summer ever recorded in Nashville was 1952 when the average temperature was 82.8 degrees.

The following winter there was only 0.9″ of snow. There are also plenty of hot summers that were preceded by cold and snowy winters and vice versa. Overall the data seems to point to no apparent links between hot summers and cold snowy winters.