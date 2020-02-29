Iran says ‘tens of thousands’ may get tested for coronavirus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian Health Ministry spokesman says the Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of “tens of thousands” of people coming to get tested for the new coronavirus.

That underscores the concern over the outbreak there. The spokesman made the comment Saturday at a news conference where he said the illness the virus causes has killed 43 people amid 593 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic. He denied reports by the BBC’s Farsi service putting the death toll over four times as high, saying foreign media outlets had “political” biases and no access to Iran’s laboratories.

Iran has the highest death toll in the world outside of China, the epicenter of the virus.

