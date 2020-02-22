Iran reports another death, 10 new cases of new coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian health authorities are reporting another death from the new virus that emerged in China, bringing the death toll in Iran to five. A health ministry spokesman said Saturday that the latest fatality occurred Friday. He said the death was from among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

Two other people died earlier Friday from COVID-19, the illness caused by virus. So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including the five who died. The deaths came as Iranians voted in nationwide parliamentary elections Friday. Many voters went to the polls wearing face masks, and some pharmacies ran out of masks and hand sanitizer amid the election-day rush.