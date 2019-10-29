iPhone 5 users must update…or else

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Sonja S. Wong poses with a new Apple iPhone 5 outside the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store on the first morning it went on sale on September 21, 2012 in New York City. Customers lined up for days to purchase the hotly anticipated device which went on sale nationwide today. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — iPhone 5 users will have to update soon if they don’t want their mobile device to turn into a useless piece of junk.

Saturday Apple published a support document informing iPhone 5 users they have until 7 p.m. CDT on Nov. 2, 2019 to wirelessly update their phones to iOS 10.3.4. If the update is not installed by then, procrastinators will have some more work cut out for them.

They will have to plug their iPhone into a computer, back it up, restore it, and update it through the Apple Music app on Mac or the iTunes app on Windows.

The update is intended to fix a GPS time rollover issue affecting devices since April of this year. This rollover happens every 1,024 weeks, or around 19.7 years. If devices aren’t prepared, they could experience a GPS malfunction, possibly showing data from decades ago. The rollover will also create date and time synchronization issues. As a result, the App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing will be inaccessible.

The iPhone 5, which launched in 2012, isn’t equipped to deal with this kind of problem, unlike its successors. So if you want to keep using your iPhone 5, you’ll want to update it, pronto. Here’s how to make sure you’re using the latest iOS.

Open the Settings app on your phone and tap “General.”

Tap “About.”

For iPhone 5 users, your software version should say 10.3.4.

On the bright side, vintage phone lovers won’t have to worry about this kind of issue for another couple of decades.

