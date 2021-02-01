Iowa woman charged after anonymous bomb threat made to KSP post

Kentucky State Police have charged an Iowa woman with making a terroristic threat after she allegedly sent an anonymous bomb threat targeted at KSP.

HICKORY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police have charged an Iowa woman with making a terroristic threat after she allegedly sent an anonymous bomb threat targeted at KSP.

According to police, the KSP post located in Hickory received an anonymous bomb threat Sunday through KSP’s mobile application. Detectives searched the property and did not find any threats.

Using IP records and cellular service provider data, detectives traced the bomb threat back to 20-year-old Keely Bennett from Cherokee, Iowa.

Bennett was located by the Cherokee Police Department and taken into custody Monday evening. She is awaiting extradition to Kentucky. Bennett is charged with one count of making a first-degree terroristic threat.