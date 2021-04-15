Involved officers from Knoxville school shooting identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – The Knoxville Police Department has released the identities of four officers involved in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School that left one student dead.

The officers have been identified as Officer Adam Willson, Lieutenant Stanley Cash, Officer Jonathon Clabough and Officer Brian Baldwin.

Officer Brian Baldwin

Lieutenant Stanley Cash

Officer Jonathan Clabough

Officer Adam Willson

The department said Wednesday that Willson was recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound while responding to a report of a possibly armed individual at the school on Monday, April 12. Anthony J. Thompson Jr, a 17-year-old AEHS student, died after he was shot by a KPD officer inside a bathroom at the high school.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that a preliminary investigation indicated the bullet that struck Willson was not fired from the student’s handgun.

The report does not state which gun the bullet was fired from, or who was holding it at the time it discharged.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has declined her request to release officer body camera footage of the shooting at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

“As a human being, I understand that. I want to answer all your questions and show you that video,” Allen said Thursday.

She went on to say the video “has to complete its function as criminal evidence,” before it can even be considered for release as interviews are ongoing and evidence is still being collected.

Noting the right to due process and privacy, Allen outlined what procedures she follows when it comes to releasing evidence and videos to the public.

“Before anything is released, I would sit with that family, talk with that family, and let them view that video in the privacy of my office as many times as they wish before that video is released to the public,” she said.

Allen said her office is in contact with Thompson’s family and that they have expressed their gratitude that her office is meeting with them at each step of this process.

Background on Officers

Officer Adam Willson has been with the KPD since January 2001 and was currently serving as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Lieutenant Stanley Cash has been with the KPD since October 2001.

Officer Jonathon Clabough has been with the KPD since February 2017.

Officer Brian Baldwin has been with the KPD since October 2004.

Cash, Clabough, and Baldwin are all assigned to East District patrol.

Per departmental policy, the involved officers have been placed on temporary administrative leave.