Investors set sites on Middle Tennessee for Storyville Gardens Theme Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two real estate investors have set their sights on Middle Tennessee to place a 130-acre interactive theme park.

Elde and DeLisa Guerrier, owners of the real estate development and investing firm Guerrier Development, are in active discussions with governments and private landowners in Middle Tennessee.

Storyville Gardens is envisioned as an interactive theme park inspired by books and stories from around the world. DeLisa Guerrier said the park was born out of a need for family entertainment and the mission is to change the relationship between children and reading. She cited the

“Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move here every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children. Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and care givers instill a love of reading in their children,” DeLisa Guerrier said.

The site will include hotels and more than 220,000 square feet of retail, dining, and enteratinment. The $300 million investment is expected to create 2,260 jobs during the construction phase and over 1,700 jobs created in the park upon completion.

“Investors across the country are very aware of Middle Tennessee’s growth. They also know the history of Opryland in Nashville and that it closed despite being profitable with stable attendance. There is a great deal of excitement and energy around Storyville Gardens, and we are looking forward to delivering it to the region,” said Elde Guerrier.

He added that the park’s use of technology in its attractions will make it relevant and relatable to children.

“Children today are the most technologically savvy generation in history. Storyville Gardens will utilize technology to engage children in a way they understand and expect.”

Storyville Gardens is being designed by Storyland Studios, a company that also helped design Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel, and LEGOLAND.

Construction for the site is slated to begin in mid-2022.