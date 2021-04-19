Investigators searching for missing Wilson County teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
missing wilson county teen kelsey trivett

Investigators are searching for missing Wilson County teen Kelsey Trivett. She is believed to be with 28-year-old Imani Brown (seen right) [Source: Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office]

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Kelsey Trivett went missing from Lebanon on April 16. She is described as approximately five feet four inches tall, with blue eyes, brown hair, and occasionally wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a white shirt, and a jacket.

Investigators say Trivett might be with her 28-year-old girlfriend, Imani Brown, from Alabama.

Crime Tracker Reports
Homicide Tracker
Unsolved Tennessee

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trivett, you’re asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations division at (615) 444-1459.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss