Investigators searching for missing Wilson County teen

Investigators are searching for missing Wilson County teen Kelsey Trivett. She is believed to be with 28-year-old Imani Brown (seen right) [Source: Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office]

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Kelsey Trivett went missing from Lebanon on April 16. She is described as approximately five feet four inches tall, with blue eyes, brown hair, and occasionally wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a white shirt, and a jacket.

Investigators say Trivett might be with her 28-year-old girlfriend, Imani Brown, from Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trivett, you’re asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations division at (615) 444-1459.