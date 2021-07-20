Investigators searching for missing Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman with medical issues who went missing Monday evening.

According to investigators, Cheryl Pitcock left her home on East Jefferson Pike around 7 p.m. and her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Pitcock is known to suffer from depression.

At this time, it is unknown what clothing Pitcock was wearing when she left her home. She could be traveling in a silver Chevrolet HHR with Tennessee tag number 42DD687.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in Pitcock’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 904-3052 or (615) 898-7770.