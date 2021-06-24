Investigators searching for missing Murfreesboro truck driver

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a missing 34-year-old man from Murfreesboro.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Sergey Milashuk was last seen by his family on Tuesday, June 8 at his West McCoury Lane home. Milashuk drives a 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor with TN license plate number M8727HY and is an over-the-road independent truck driver.

Milashuk’s wife told investigators that he cannot be reached by phone, and she is concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information, contact Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ryan Huggins at (615) 904-3032 or rhuggins@rcsotn.org.