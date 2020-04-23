Investigators searching for missing Hardin County man with dementia

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Hardin County Sheriff’s Office need your help in finding missing 70-year-old Dale Anthony Hill.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hill, who has dementia, was last seen driving a 2019 brown Jeep Cherokee with TN Tag # 5H69G8.

Hill is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 165 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan button-up shirt, old blue jeans, and an old white undershirt. He also had two dogs with him at the time of his disappearance, one is black and the other is tan and white in color.

Hill left his home in Saltillo around 8:30 a.m. and was last seen in Savannah at the Hardin County Bank on Pickwick Road.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Hill, please call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-9007.