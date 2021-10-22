Investigators searching for man who groped woman at Smyrna Walmart

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working to identify a man who sexually assaulted a woman while shopping at a Walmart in Smyrna last month.

The assault happened at the Walmart on Enon Springs Road on Sept. 29.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna police reported the suspect approached a woman in the clothing section and grabbed her buttocks. He then quickly exited the store and drove away in a white sedan.

The suspect was described by Smyrna police as a Hispanic man who was around 5 feet 4 inches tall.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Harris, 615-267-5445 or toni.harris@townofsmyrna.org.