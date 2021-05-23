Two-story detached garage workshop severely damaged in Franklin fire

Investigators looking into cause of two-story detached garage workshop fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a two-story detached garage workshop.

It happened around 7:49 a.m. Saturday in the Forrest Crossing subdivision.

According to Franklin Fire investigators, the homeowners were inside the main residence when they heard a loud popping noise. Upon investigating, they discovered the fire and also called 911.

Investigators said the fire began on the first floor of the building, which contained a car, truck, mechanic equipment and tools.

The second floor of the building was being used for storage and no injuries were reported.