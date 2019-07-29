Investigators: Distracted driving likely played role in triple-fatal crash on Pennyrile Parkway

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Investigators say distracted driving appeared to play a role in a crash last week on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County, Kentucky that killed three people from Indiana.

The crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi tractor-trailer happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker three.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported a 72-year-old woman from Evansville, Indiana was driving southbound on the Pennyrile Parkway, when her vehicle slammed into the back of a semi, causing her vehicle to flip multiple times.

Following the crash, investigators said the vehicle was in the roadway with no lights on, when another passing vehicle slammed into it.

Three passengers in the 72-year-old woman’s vehicle were killed. A crash report identified them as Doug Euler, a 76-year-old man from Evansville, Kimberly Haley, a 46-year-old woman from Fort Branch and Jennifer Hoffman, a 25-year-old woman from Cynthiana.

The 72-year-old driver was transported to Jennie Stuart Hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

The crash report also stated that the apparent factors in the crash included inattention and misjudgment of clearance.

The incident remains under investigation.