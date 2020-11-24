Investigators arrest Murfreesboro woman in connection to house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman faces aggravated arson charges in connection to a house fire, according to a release from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD).

The fire happened on November 17 in the 800 block of North Highland Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front windows of the home. They were able to put out the fire but one firefighter was hurt. He was treated at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and released back to duty.

The release states 43-year-old Kassandra McGhee, of Murfreesboro, faces aggravated arson charges in connection to the fire. Fire investigators arrested her on Friday, Nov. 20.

McGhee remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $36,000 dollar bond. Her court date is set for Nov. 24.

The MFRD Fire Marshal’s office is asking the public for help. If you have any further information or video of the video, call their department at 615-801-4495 or the arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.