Investigators arrest Maury County domestic violence suspect with 3 children in vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Maury County children are safe and their father behind bars after a countywide BOLO allowed Williamson County deputies to arrest the domestic assault suspect near Interstate 840 and Columbia Pike.

It happened Sunday afternoon when Maury County deputies put out a BOLO for a domestic violence suspect who left the county with his three kids. Around 6 p.m., Williamson County deputies stopped a pickup truck.

The responding officer’s bodycam showed the arrest from multiple views. As deputies surrounded the driver, Robert Rohdy, you can hear an officer alertly say, “We got a kid in the back.”

During the takedown, officers with weapons drawn asked the 31-year-old suspect to show his hands: “Get out of the car. Put your hands on the tailgate.”

“Yesterday, around 3pm, we got a BOLO from Maury County, involving a domestic situation, where a suspect took three children from the house,” said Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod, “I believe it was his kids, they were considered missing and endangered.”

According to Chief Deputy Elrod, Rohdy stated he would shoot the next person he had contact with.

“During the BOLO put out, the suspect put out the statement while in Maury County, that he was not going to jail and would fight law enforcement, so that steps up everything a little bit,” Chief Deputy Elrod said.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News 2, Robert Rohdy “did intentionally punch his father in the face causing a gash on his forehead along with redness to the left side of his face. This did occur during an argument.”

On bodycam while being arrested, you can hear Robert Rohdy ask about the welfare of his three kids in the truck.

“Where are my kids going? Who’s coming to get them? Are my parents on their way to get them?”

While one deputy places Rohdy in custody, another talks to the children, keeping them calm.

“You ok? Don’t be scared. I know we look a little scary, but we are ok. We are here to help you guys.”

“I’m sure the kids were upset. They had no idea what was going on. One was crying in the vehicle. The deputy explained, we look scary we are not,” said Chief Deputy Elrod. “And of course, the deputies, anytime we are dealing with children, children are the toughest thing a deputy can deal with. All of us are fathers, and grandfathers and we have nieces and nephews, so children are important to us.”

After the arrest, Maury County Sheriff’s deputies come to the scene and take Rohdy into custody charging him with domestic assault. Investigators tell News 2 that the children were placed with family members.

Rohdy’s bond is set at $1,500.