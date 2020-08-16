Investigation underway into an officer-involved shooting in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident involving a Maury County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Details regarding the shooting are not yet available but we are learning it occurred on Fire Tower Road in the Theta area after a car chase and foot pursuit. No deputies from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly injured.

