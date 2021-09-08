Investigation underway following death of inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations is looking into the death of an inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

According to the Director of Public Affairs for CoreCivic, an inmate was found unresponsive around 6:12 p.m. Tuesday at the facility.

Staff called a medical emergency and responded immediately. They began performing emergency life-saving measures. EMS were requested but the inmate was pronounced deceased before EMS arrived.

Facility administrators informed TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct and are looking into the incident. The inmate has yet to be identified and no other information was immediately released.