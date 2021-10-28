Investigation underway after threat made against Portland High School on Snapchat

PORTLAND,, Tenn. (WKRN) — A threat made on social media Wednesday night placed a Sumner County high school on high alert.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff’s deputies and one Portland police officer are on the Portland High School campus after a threat was made on Snapchat. Officials told News 2 that it is still unclear the nature of the threat.

So far, Sumner County Sheriffs have found nothing, and school is still in session. Officials still looking for who posted the threat.