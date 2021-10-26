Woman dead after shooting at Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman died following a shooting at a home in Bellevue Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the home on Beech Bend Drive around 3:30 a.m.

A neighbor told News 2 he and his wife heard screaming coming from the home during the early morning hours and called 911 after they saw a man and woman outside, one of which was partially clothed.

The woman was taken from the scene via ambulance for treatment and died at the hospital. The man was evaluated in an ambulance for an injury to his hand but remained at the home and is being interviewed by detectives.

A small child in the home was being tended to by the neighbor’s wife.

Detectives are working to determine if the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted.

No additional information was immediately released.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.