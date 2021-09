GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after fire destroyed a home in Pulaski late Sunday night.

The Pulaski Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from a residence on the city’s east side.

Photos provided by the city’s fire department show extensive damage to the home.

All residents inside escaped without injury, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.