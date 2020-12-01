Investigation underway after man killed in shooting at West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of 35th Avenue North just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the man’s body was found on the back porch of the home. Neighbors reported hearing between 10 and 15 gunshots over a period of time.

Paramedics responded but were not allowed close to the scene for a couple of hours due to safety concerns.

35th Avenue shooting
(Photo: WKRN)

A tactical response team was called to clear the home and determine if it was safe for first-responders.

Metro police said the public is not in any danger and investigators have identified a person of interest.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

