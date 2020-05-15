Investigation underway after ‘hate speech’ message removed from ETSU parking garage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after East Tennessee State University’s Public Safety office discovered the university’s parking garage had been vandalized with a symbol and message of “hate speech,” according to the university.

Public Safety discovered vandalism in our parking garage & we had the message & symbol representing hate speech removed. The matter is under investigation & security is increased. This is not reflective of our values. -Dr. Keith Johnson, ETSU Vice President for Equity & Inclusion pic.twitter.com/vymqTpCEp5 — ETSU (@etsu) May 15, 2020

According to a tweet from ETSU, “the message and symbol representing hate speech” has been removed from the parking garage.

Security has been increased, and the matter is under investigation, according to ETSU Vice President for Equity and Inclusion Dr. Keith Johnson.

ETSU Chief Communications Officer Joe Smith said the vandalism occurred either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and was quickly removed.

The spray-painted message and symbol are being actively investigated by the ETSU Public Safety Office.

No details were given on what the message and symbol were.