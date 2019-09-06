Investigation underway after gunshot victim shows up at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim showed up at a Nashville hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Metro police said the victim arrived at Metro Nashville General Hospital around 11:45 p.m.

Investigators soon found a shooting scene on Haynes Park Drive in Bordeaux where officers found multiple shell casings on the ground.

Officers then discovered a gun found at the Citgo gas station at West Hamilton Road and Clarksville Pike. Authorities are working to determine if the shooting scene and weapon are connected to the gunshot victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.