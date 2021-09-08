Investigation underway after gas station robberies in Madison, Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two nearby gas stations were robbed within minutes of each other early Wednesday morning.

The first robbery was reported just after midnight at a Mapco located at 1311 Neelys Bend Road in Madison.

In this crime, two young people in a dark-colored sedan went into the store and one pulled out a pistol once they got inside, according to Metro police.

Authorities said one of the suspects, both of whom were masked, hit a clerk on the forehead with the weapon. The suspects then took some cigarettes and left.

Around 20 minutes later, Metro police reported the same juveniles in the same car robbed the Mapco located at 1425 Robinson Road in Old Hickory at gunpoint.

(Photo: WKRN)

The two reportedly circled the store in the sedan before entering the mini Mapco. One pulled out a gun once inside the store and robbed a customer of money before demanding the clerk open the register, according to Metro police.

The suspects then fled the scene. No additional suspect description was immediately released.