Investigation underway after fire at Nashville Shores marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a fire at a warehouse at the Nashville Shores marina Thursday night.

The fire began at a warehouse building on on the property around 10 p.m.

The Nashville Fire Department reported firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the warehouse upon their arrival.

The warehouse housed equipment, chemicals and golf carts.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a portion of the warehouse where golf carts were plugged in at night. Crews later used foam to spray down items in the warehouse, according to the department.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.