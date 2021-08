NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Green Hills late Sunday night.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just after 11 p.m. to reports of a fire at Hillsboro Place near Interstate 440 and Hillsboro Pike.

Firefighters said the fire caused minor damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.