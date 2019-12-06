Investigation underway after burned car with bullet holes found in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are investigating after a car was found on fire with what appear to be bullet holes.

Crews were called out around 4:00 a.m. Friday to 10th Avenue North, just North of downtown Nashville. That’s where they found a car on fire.

Crews put out the flames and say no one was hurt. There were at least three bullet holes on the car, according to our crew on the scene.

Police say there were “shots fired” calls overnight in that are but nothing came of them.

They even checked doorbell cameras of nearby homes and didn’t get answers.

The fire department is now investigating.