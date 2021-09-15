Investigation underway after break-in at Nashville Humane Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a break-in at the Nashville Humane Association last weekend.

It happened at their location on Oceola Avenue Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

The shelter reported all animals were safe, unharmed and accounted for in their kennels following the break-in, which left a mess of broken glass.

Administrative offices were ransacked but it was not reported if anything was taken. The shelter said it will not require extensive repairs but asked guests to be mindful while visiting as they are still finding pieces of broken glass.