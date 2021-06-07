Investigation underway after body found off Lebanon Pike

News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot and killed Monday morning in a parking lot off Lebanon Pike.

The body was found around 9 a.m. at the City Side Flats on Lebanon Road near Spence Lane.

Metro police reported the victim was found dead from gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the complex’s parking lot.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

