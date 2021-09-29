Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle at Green Hills bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered inside a vehicle parked at a bank in Green Hills Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Regions Bank located at 2111 Abbott Martin Road around 8:15 a.m.

First responders found the man deceased inside a vehicle with no obvious signs of trauma, according to Metro police, who added there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility the man died from a drug overdose.

No additional information was immediately released.